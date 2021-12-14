Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 408 new cases reported Tues.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 408 new cases and 9 new deaths as of December 13.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 520,259 since March 2020.

So far, 10,340 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,419,540 people are fully vaccinated and 3,277,830 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 12/13/21: Weekend homicides, changes for Mississippi judicial races, and Michigan high school shooting
A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car

Latest News

Theory of a Deadman
Theory of A Deadman to play City Hall Live in Brandon
19 Small Business Owners Complete Women & Minority Development Program
Nineteen Mississippi small business owners complete Women and Minority Entrepreneurial Development Program
File photo
WLBT’s things to know 12/14/21: Burglary ends in homicide | Personal care homes under a microscope | First pediatric flu death reported in Miss.
Swaren "Sam" Singh was killed in Brandon in late 2016, and authorities are still awaiting a...
Brandon Police Department, Crimestoppers offering reward tips in cold case