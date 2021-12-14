COVID-19 in Mississippi: 408 new cases reported Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 408 new cases and 9 new deaths as of December 13.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 520,259 since March 2020.

So far, 10,340 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,419,540 people are fully vaccinated and 3,277,830 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.