Canton man shot and robbed while working on car

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, a man was robbed and shot in the leg while working on his vehicle in his yard.

Brown says that the victim was approached by two men.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

