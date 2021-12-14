Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car

Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, a man was robbed and shot in the leg while working on his vehicle in his yard.

Brown says that the victim was approached by two men.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

