Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Brandon Police Department, Crimestoppers offering reward tips in cold case

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department and Crimestoppers are seeking help in solving a 2016 cold case.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, between 10:00 p.m. and 10:15pm, an armed robbery and homicide occurred at D’s One Stop gas station at 2607 Highway 80 East in Brandon, Miss.

Around closing time, store owner Swaran “Sam” Singh was shot multiple times and killed by unknown suspect(s) during an armed robbery. The robbery suspect(s) stole cash and also took the store’s surveillance system recorder.

The Brandon Police Department is seeking any information the public can provide as to possible suspect(s) or suspicious vehicles seen at D’s One Stop on the night of the robbery and shooting.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by friends and family of the victim, in addition to a reward of up to $2,500.00 from Crime Stoppers, for tips leading to an arrest.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 12/13/21: Weekend homicides, changes for Mississippi judicial races, and Michigan high school shooting
A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car

Latest News

19 Small Business Owners Complete Women & Minority Development Program
Nineteen Mississippi small business owners complete Women and Minority Entrepreneurial Development Program
File photo
WLBT’s things to know 12/14/21: Burglary ends in homicide | Personal care homes under a microscope | First pediatric flu death reported in Miss.
WLBT at 6a - 12/14/21
WLBT at 6a - 12/14/21
Brandon Cold Case
Brandon Cold Case