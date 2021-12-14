Brandon Police Department, Crimestoppers offering reward tips in cold case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department and Crimestoppers are seeking help in solving a 2016 cold case.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, between 10:00 p.m. and 10:15pm, an armed robbery and homicide occurred at D’s One Stop gas station at 2607 Highway 80 East in Brandon, Miss.

Around closing time, store owner Swaran “Sam” Singh was shot multiple times and killed by unknown suspect(s) during an armed robbery. The robbery suspect(s) stole cash and also took the store’s surveillance system recorder.

The Brandon Police Department is seeking any information the public can provide as to possible suspect(s) or suspicious vehicles seen at D’s One Stop on the night of the robbery and shooting.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by friends and family of the victim, in addition to a reward of up to $2,500.00 from Crime Stoppers, for tips leading to an arrest.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

