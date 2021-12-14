Belhaven residents remain targets of carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It’s been a terrifying weekend for some Belhaven residents targeted for their cars and valuables. One woman was at her home returning from a birthday celebration when things took a turn for the worse. Despite stepped-up JPD patrols, residents say they are living in fear.

Two-weekend carjackings in Belhaven at gunpoint have victims and residents on edge wanting stiffer penalties for the culprits and more help from police.

“This robs you of more than your possessions,” said Sara Sullivan. “It robs you of your sense of safety and security.”

The victim’s service agency employee no longer feels safe at her Belmont Street home after being carjacked in front of her house while standing outside with a friend visiting from Louisiana. She said three men pulled up beside their cars, assaulted one of them, put guns to their heads then drove off in her friend’s red 2013 Toyota RAV4.

“I want to feel safe coming home by myself,” said Sullivan. “I don’t want to pull up at my house and constantly be looking over my shoulder and wondering if somebody has been following me through the neighborhood.”

That stolen car was later used in the armed robbery of a business on Terry Road. There was another carjacking on Sunday. A woman’s car was taken at the corner of Poplar and Quinn.

Dr. Al Chesnut is among the targeted Belhaven residents. He was carjacked one month ago in front of his Fairview Street home.

“Actually, one put his gun to my chest and hollered keys,” said Chestnut. “I said sir, if you shoot me, I go straight to heaven, and the other guy just hollered keys.”

JPD has increased patrols in the area, but residents want more to be done.

“We want them to come through with unmarked vehicles and be ready to visually look for people that are sitting in vehicles out here in wait. That’s what needs to be done,” said Belhaven resident Ron Aldridge.

“There are not enough officers, and that’s because there’s not enough funding,” added Sullivan. “I want leadership. I want somebody to step up and support the people who are trying to protect our city.”

Entergy will allow the installation of cameras on utility poles to tie into Jackson’s Real-Time Crime Center to assist with crime-fighting.

