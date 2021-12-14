PONTOTOC, Miss. (WLBT) - Before his execution on November 17, David Cox drew a map leading to the suspected body of his missing sister-in-law, Felicia Cox.

Felicia Cox disappeared in July of 2007. Her daughter, Amber Miskelly, had long suspected David Cox of being behind her mother’s disappearance.

“He was literally the last person with her when she was alive,” Miskelly claimed.

Nearly a month after his execution, it was revealed that Cox had disclosed the possible location of Felicia Cox’s body when attorneys for Cox hand-delivered a letter from their client to District Attorney John Weddle.

The First Circuit District Attorney’s Office has now released the hand-drawn map David Cox left behind showing the location of Felicia Cox’s body along with a satellite image of the exact spot.

David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law (First Circuit District Attorney's Office)

Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law (Facebook/First Circuit District Attorney's Office)

In addition to the location, David Cox also provided an admission of guilt. There was no indication that anyone other than David Cox was responsible for Felicia Cox’s death.

According to Weddle, search efforts for Felicia Cox’s body began just before 9 a.m. on December 12. Almost four hours later, the presumed remains of Felicia Cox were located.

Miskelly and other family members were present at the time of the excavation and were able to witness the recovery.

The remains have since been taken to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

In an interview, Krissy Nobile, director of the Capital Post-Conviction Counsel, said that David Cox did not want to reveal the location of his sister-in-law before he died because he thought it could delay his execution.

Attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel also said earlier this month that “Mr. Cox felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure to her family.”

David Cox was convicted in 2010 of killing his estranged wife and kidnapping his two children.

