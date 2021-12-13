WLBT’s things to know 12/13/21: Weekend homicides, changes for Mississippi judicial races, and Michigan high school shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Weekend homicides

Jackson Police Department (WLBT)

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Antoinette Robinson was shot multiple times while sitting inside her Nissan Altima at Winter Street and Dalton Street. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Robinson was transported to UMMC, where she died.

Three people were also found dead around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Britton Street. According to Brown, once officers arrived, they discovered 43-year-old Jessie Bullock, 56-year-old James Bullock, and 60-year-old Colleen Bullock dead from gunshot wounds.

2. Changes for Mississippi judicial races

FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph questions attorneys presenting arguments over a lawsuit that challenges the state's initiative process and seeks to overturn a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Politicians running for governor, attorney general or many other Mississippi offices are free to make all sorts of promises about what they'll do if elected. Judicial candidates are supposed to be much more reserved, according to the Mississippi Code of Judicial Conduct. They can promise to be fair, but they cannot pledge specific outcomes on particular types of cases. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Politicians running for governor, attorney general or many other Mississippi offices are free to make all sorts of promises about what they’ll do if elected. Judicial candidates are supposed to be much more reserved, according to the Mississippi Code of Judicial Conduct. They can promise to be fair, but they cannot pledge specific outcomes on particular types of cases. That doesn’t stop outside groups from spending money — sometimes piles of money — to promote one judicial candidate or disparage another. Under change recently made by a majority of the Mississippi Supreme Court, the public could receive less information about findings of unethical behavior during judicial campaigns. For years, Mississippi has had a committee to keep an eye on races for Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, chancery court, circuit court and county court judges. The committee was created because of concerns about the increasing amount of money flowing into the state to influence the elections, especially for the top courts. In an order issued Nov. 30, the state Supreme Court revised the committee’s size and scope of operations. Instead of having a five-person committee that serves for a single election year, the state now has a nine-person committee that serves for multiple years.

3. Michigan high school shooting

A 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students and wounding seven other people, was due in court Monday for a procedural hearing. Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. The purpose of Monday’s hearing is to prepare for the next hearing, set for Dec. 20, at which a judge would hear evidence and decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Crumbley to trial. It’s possible that the case could be put on hold if his attorney seeks a mental competency exam.

