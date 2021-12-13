Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘A way we resist’: Quilts honor victims of racial violence

Gloria Green-McCray, the younger sister of James Earl Green, who along with Phillip Lafayette...
Gloria Green-McCray, the younger sister of James Earl Green, who along with Phillip Lafayette Gibbs were killed by Mississippi Highway Patrolmen in 1970 on the campus of Jackson State, reacts to viewing a section of one of two hand crafted quilts adorned with more than 115 cross-stitched portraits honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, on the university's campus in Jackson, Miss. The quilts are part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project, on display at the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A quilt exhibit at Jackson State University honors dozens of lives lost in the U.S. to racial violence.

Two quilts stitched together by 75 artists from the U.S. and beyond feature more than 115 portraits of Black victims.

The Stitch Their Names Memorial Project was started by Eugene, Oregon, high school math teacher Holli Johannes in July 2020.

Among those featured on the quilts are portraits of 17-year-old James Earl Green and 21-year-old Jackson State student Phillip Lafayette Gibbs.

They were fatally shot on the campus of the historically Black university during a violent police response to a protest against racial injustice in 1970.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
Claiborne Avenue
14-year-old charged with carjacking and armed robbery on Claiborne Avenue
Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.
JPD: Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Byram teen

Latest News

David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body
FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph questions attorneys presenting...
Analysis: Oversight changes for Mississippi judicial races
Warmer Air Infiltrates The Region Through Mid-Late Week Before A Sluggish System Yields Cooler...
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer again through week ahead
A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky...
South Mississippi Strong: Comeback Coolers spring into action to aid tornado victims