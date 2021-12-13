Waste Management, FCC Environmental seeking Jackson’s trash pickup contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The three firms that sought Jackson’s garbage contract previously are the same ones seeking it this time.

Three companies - Waste Management of Mississippi, Richard’s Disposal and FCC Environmental Services - responded to Jackson’s October 21 request for proposals to provide residential trash collection services.

City Attorney Catoria Martin disclosed the names of the vendors at last week’s city council meeting.

She said the blind evaluations of the firms’ technical proposals had wrapped up, allowing her to release the names.

Companies were expected to give presentations last week, and this week, the city is expected to enter into negotiations with the firm that received the highest overall score.

The cost of the contract will be determined during those negotiations, she said.

Jackson issued a new request for proposals after the administration was unable to get out an agreement with any of the firms under the previous RFP.

The previous RFP was issued in March. FCC Environmental was chosen during the evaluation process, but the city council twice voted down proposals to hire the firm.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba then entered into talks with Waste Management but canceled talks after Waste Management refused to offer the city a one-year trash pickup option. The RFP for March called for a six-year contract, with options to extend.

Waste Management is currently picking up trash under a six-month emergency contract awarded in late September.

The city hopes to take a new contract to the city council for approval in January.

