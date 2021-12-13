Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippi Strong: Comeback Coolers spring into action to aid tornado victims

A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky...
A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky tomorrow after deadly tornadoes ripped through that region this weekend.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky Monday after deadly tornadoes ripped through that region this weekend.

In previous efforts, volunteers with Comeback Coolers normally pack up all the supplies on the Coast and deliver them to the affected area. But because of the distance, representatives with Comeback Coolers will leave Monday for Bowling Green, Kentucky to organize the effort on the ground there.

This is a rare response by the group after a tornado because the damage isn’t usually as widespread as with a hurricane. But in this case, it was and the ultimate mission is the same.

The tornados that devastated Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky left at least 70 people dead. This afternoon,...

Posted by Comeback Coolers on Saturday, December 11, 2021

“This is a mission of love. We’re not qualified to go save anybody. We don’t do things to rebuild people’s homes. What we do is let people know that we care and we have friendships that have lasted a long time because of those things,” said Founder and President of Comeback Coolers Heather Eason. But, they’re always a little bit different and they’re always a little bit the same.”

One twister, in particular, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history. It was named the “Quad-State Tornado,” due to it ripping across four states (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.)

A team will also be going next week to deliver lineman buckets for utility crews.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
Claiborne Avenue
14-year-old charged with carjacking and armed robbery on Claiborne Avenue
Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.
JPD: Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Byram teen

Latest News

30,000 square-foot playground opens at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex
30,000 square-foot playground opens at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex
Expectant mothers invited to community baby shower
Expectant moms invited to community baby shower
Expectant moms invited to community baby shower
Jackson Giant Christmas Tree sale underway
Jackson Giant Christmas Tree sale underway
5-year-old Canton girl ‘best in the world,’ wins grand national BMX competition
5-year-old Canton girl ‘best in the world,’ wins grand national BMX competition