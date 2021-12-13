Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Small business grant helps Biloxi store gain momentum

The Burneys also say receiving a small business grant adds to their marketing and budgeting cache. The goal is to turn Bleu Organic into a mainstay of this area.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Arthur and Shana Burney say at first, they didn’t want to set up shop in downtown Biloxi.

The Bleu Organic business is next to Tasty Tails and the CTA bus station, but they said since they moved in back in April, they love the spot and they also love that this area of downtown Biloxi continues to grow.

“Our plan was to do our business online and have an e-commerce store, but when we came down here to eat at Tasty Tails, we saw that this building was empty,” Shana Burney said.

“Just being in this downtown area, and seeing how this area’s going to grow. We get a lot of foot traffic, and a lot of out-of-towners coming in, and then they end up going home and ordering stuff online.”

The Burneys also say receiving a small business grant adds to their marketing and budgeting cache. The goal is to turn Bleu Organic into a mainstay of this area.

“One of the things we want to do is get our popcorn machine going, get some new flavors, some new inventory, so it has already helped, it’s already paid off,” Arthur Burney added.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

