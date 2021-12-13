Scott Co. Schools creates strategy to address teacher shortage

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County School District has partnered with William Carey University to address its teacher shortage.

Monday, SCCD announced the “Grow Your Own” program.

It allows K-12 public school districts to select students for a fast-track WCU program that will enable them to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in three years.

This is done through a combination of dual enrollment classes, an accelerated schedule, and tuition waivers, educators say.

In their second and third year, students in this program at WCU take classes and, at the same time, work as teacher assistants.

“The partnership with William Carey is a valuable opportunity for Scott County to support a future generation of educators,” said Dr. Tony McGee, Scott County School District Superintendent.

