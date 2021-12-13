Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mayor talks federal infrastructure dollars, Omicron variant, JTRAN in weekly briefing

Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability Monday to cover the latest updates of city business.

Lumumba is expected to cover several items including the federal infrastructure dollars headed to Mississippi, the latest on the city’s response to the COVID-19 omicron variant, and new information about JTRAN.

You can watch the press conference live here at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

