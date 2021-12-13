Hispanic taskforce town hall meeting held in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A Hispanic Taskforce town hall meeting was held in Canton on Sunday.

The area has seen a recent increase in gun violence.

Now city and community leaders are coming together in hopes of finding solutions to curb crime.

“Crime against Hispanics has always been there, and we just want to want to do better for our kids,” said Canton Hispanic Advocate Gloria Martinez. “That’s what we want for a better Canton community.”

Gloria Martinez, who is an advocate for the Hispanic community in Canton, tells WLBT that most of the crimes are being committed by juveniles.

“Like everybody knows, it’s the young generation. It’s from twenty and down, you know. We need to start at home basically. Start at home. Like somebody made a comment, do it as a village. Not as you Black, you Hispanic. Do it as a village, a Canton Community.”

Canton Police Chief Otha Brows says that because the Hispanic community remains silent when it comes to crime, it makes it much harder to make an arrest.

“We have our young black that are robbing Hispanics. We know that is what is going on. But when things like that happen, Hispanics are afraid to tell us anything”.

Chief Brows also says they are desperately seeking to hire qualified Hispanics to join the Canton Police Department.

