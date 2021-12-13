First Alert Forecast: trending warmer again through week ahead

MONDAY: A quiet start to the new work week across central and southwest Mississippi as high pressure edges farther east. We’ll see a few more clouds through Monday with highs in the middle 60s after starting off, generally, in the 30s. Warmer air will filter in off the Gulf, helping to kick up a stray shower or two overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

From humble, frosty beginnings, we'll transition back, with mostly sunny skies to the middle and upper 60s to kick off the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/BLVQsr89fk — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 13, 2021

TUESDAY: Warmer air will continue to flow in off the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of the high pressure ridge building farther east. We’ll see the morning 40s and 50s warm to the middle 70s amid a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Clouds will hang around with some breaks for stars to shine through at times – lows will be in the upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The latter parts of the week will remain well-above average – with highs in the middle 70s through Friday with a variably to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers could come into the fold at times, though, no washouts are expected through the work week. By the weekend, chances for rain become more predominant heading toward Christmas week. Expect highs to fall from the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday to highs in the 50s Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.