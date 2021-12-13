Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: trending warmer again through week ahead

Warmer Air Infiltrates The Region Through Mid-Late Week Before A Sluggish System Yields Cooler...
Warmer Air Infiltrates The Region Through Mid-Late Week Before A Sluggish System Yields Cooler Air And Rain Chances By Week's End(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: A quiet start to the new work week across central and southwest Mississippi as high pressure edges farther east. We’ll see a few more clouds through Monday with highs in the middle 60s after starting off, generally, in the 30s. Warmer air will filter in off the Gulf, helping to kick up a stray shower or two overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Warmer air will continue to flow in off the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of the high pressure ridge building farther east. We’ll see the morning 40s and 50s warm to the middle 70s amid a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Clouds will hang around with some breaks for stars to shine through at times – lows will be in the upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The latter parts of the week will remain well-above average – with highs in the middle 70s through Friday with a variably to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers could come into the fold at times, though, no washouts are expected through the work week. By the weekend, chances for rain become more predominant heading toward Christmas week. Expect highs to fall from the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday to highs in the 50s Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.
JPD: Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Byram teen
Claiborne Avenue
14-year-old charged with carjacking and armed robbery on Claiborne Avenue

Latest News

Sunny and seasonably warm Monday
First Alert Forecast: gradually turning milder & warmer into the week ahead
Sunny and in the 60s for Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Today will be nice outside and seasonable as our Highs hang in the 50s, unfortunately it won't...
First Alert Forecast: Cold start to our morning, with the upper 50s for the Highs across our viewing area. But warmer temperatures are coming this upcoming week
Warming back up into the week ahead
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool on Sunday before warming back up into the work week