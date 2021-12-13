First Alert Forecast: Sunny today and clear, but we are getting warmer each day with rain chances to return by this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold start to our morning as temperatures started in the mid to low 30. As we move closer to the afternoon, we are warming up a bit, we are expected to get to the upper 60s today for our Highs. No rain today thankfully! We return cool as we head into the evening.

Tuesday is also a nice day for us. We do see some cloud cover push back in as we could experience a chance for some light rain. Temperatures return to the low to mid-70s for the Highs and mid-50s for Lows. Wednesday continues our cloud cover in some areas and our Highs hang out in the mid-70s and Lows in the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday Highs return to the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies as we potentially see some more light rain chances moving through. Our Lows for both Thursday and Friday are in the low 60s.

As we move back in the weekend, rain chances increase to a 30 to 40% chance of showers and potentially a thunderstorm as we see more cloud cover move in. Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and Lows in the mid-40s. Sunday is much cooler as we see Highs in the upper 50s move back in following the front slowly pushing through.

Thanks for watching wlbt first alert weather

