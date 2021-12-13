Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a hunting trip in West Tennessee.(Ashleigh Hall)
By Jacob Murphey and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A family in Florida is mourning the loss of two people in the catastrophic tornado outbreak in Tennessee Friday night while searching for another loved one who is missing.

According to WCTV, a group of at least six or seven went to Western Tennessee for a duck hunting trip, staying at Cypress Point Resort.

Ashleigh Hall said her father’s brother-in-law and nephew were killed in the storm.

Hall said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is now missing after the storm.

“Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we go through this terrible time,” Hall said.

She said her father’s phone isn’t working. Hall’s brother is in Tennessee with search crews in hopes of finding their father.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
Claiborne Avenue
14-year-old charged with carjacking and armed robbery on Claiborne Avenue
Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.
JPD: Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Byram teen

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year.'
Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
High court won’t hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services