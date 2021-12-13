Connect. Shop. Support Local.
AT&T to waive overage charges, providing unlimited talk and text to those in Kentucky and Tennessee

AT&T provides relief to storm victims
AT&T provides relief to storm victims(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to provide some relief for storm victims, AT&T has announced it will be waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in zip codes across Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri.

This will only be in effect from December 11 through December 15.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

You can click here for more information.

