3 dead after fire in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were killed in a house fire in Itawamba County, WTVA reports.

Crews were called to the home on Antioch Road after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford identified the victims as 46-year-old Bryan Sides, 40-year-old Dwana Sides, and 11-year-old Breylan Sides.

The cause is believed to be from an electric space heater.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.