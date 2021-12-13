Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

3 dead after fire in Itawamba County

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITAWAMBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were killed in a house fire in Itawamba County, WTVA reports.

Crews were called to the home on Antioch Road after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford identified the victims as 46-year-old Bryan Sides, 40-year-old Dwana Sides, and 11-year-old Breylan Sides.

The cause is believed to be from an electric space heater.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
Claiborne Avenue
14-year-old charged with carjacking and armed robbery on Claiborne Avenue
Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.
JPD: Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Byram teen

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi
Mayor talks federal infrastructure dollars, Omicron variant, JTRAN in weekly briefing
Mayor talks federal infrastructure dollars, Omicron variant, JTRAN in weekly briefing
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
Scott Co. Schools creates strategy to address teacher shortage