2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County

Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County, Texas on Dec. 11, 2021.(Family)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Two fathers, each with three young children, are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in east Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened Saturday, Dec. 11 around 5:20 a.m. on SH 315 about three miles east of Carthage. The vehicles involved include a 2013 Mack truck towing a semi trailer, a 2015 Freightliner truck towing a semi trailer, and a 2006 Toyota Tundra.

Officials say preliminary details indicate the driver of the Mack truck was headed west on SH 315 approaching the intersection of CR 106 while the driver of the Freightliner was stopped on SH 315 waiting to turn left onto CR 106. The driver of the Tundra, identified as Kaleb Hamby, 34, of Haughton, was stopped behind the Freightliner.

The driver of the Mack truck reportedly failed to slow down and hit the Tundra, causing it to hit the back of the Freightliner and catch fire.

Hamby and Hamby’s passenger, identified as Gabriel Webb, 28, also of Haughton, were killed. Officials say it’s unclear if Hamby and Webb were wearing seat belts; the driver of the Freightliner was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured.

The driver of the Mack truck, who was also wearing his seat belt, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by a family member for the two fathers killed, who both leave behind wives and three young children. The fundraiser was created by Kimberly Townsend, who is Ashley Hamby’s sister-in-law and Ashley Webb’s cousin-in-law.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

