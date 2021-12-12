Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Watchdog: Vicksburg tries to protect postal, utility workers

Postal Worker
Postal Worker(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi city will require dog owners to keep their animals from interfering with postal workers and meter readers.

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance last week.

It will take effect in about a month. City attorney Nancy says there have been problems with people chaining dogs to utility poles, meter boxes or mail boxes.

Utility workers have had to call the animal control office for help. People who ignore the new ordinance would have to pay a fee to get their animal back. The pet owners could also face court costs.

