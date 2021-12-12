Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Sheriff: Alabama man found dead in Mississippi jail cell

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama man jailed on a public drunkenness charge in Mississippi has been found dead in his cell.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Pascagoula, Mississippi, arrested the 63-year-old man Saturday, and he was found unresponsive in a cell that night.

The sheriff’s office said the man died despite efforts by the jail staff to save him.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s name but said he was from Mobile, Alabama, and was wanted there on a felony warrant.

