JPD: Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Byram teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in reference to a homicide of Byram teenager, Austin Green, from 2020.

Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.

Green was reported missing from Byram, and his body was recovered from Thomas Catchings Drive.

Smith is also charged with armed robbery of a business.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.