JPD: Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Byram teen

Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.
Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in reference to a homicide of Byram teenager, Austin Green, from 2020.

Montrell Smith is charged with the murder of Austin Green.

Green was reported missing from Byram, and his body was recovered from Thomas Catchings Drive.

Smith is also charged with armed robbery of a business.

