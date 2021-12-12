JPD investigating carjacking and aggravated assault on Claiborne Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a carjacking and aggravated assault that occurred on Claiborne Avenue on Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, a white man was shot in the right thigh by an unknown Black man.

The Black man then took the victim’s cell phone and lime green 2012 Ford Fiesta.

American Medical Response arrived and transported the victim to UMMC.

The victim is in stable condition.

