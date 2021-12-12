JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were found dead around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Britton Street.

According to Brown, once officers arrived, they discovered 43-year-old Jessie Bullock, 56-year-old James Bullock, and 60-year-old Colleen Bullock dead from gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect at this time. If you have any information, contact JPD at 601-355-8477.

