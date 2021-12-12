Jackson woman shot multiple times, killed while sitting in car

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, Antoinette Robinson was shot multiple times while sitting inside her Nissan Altima at Winter Street and Dalton Street.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Robinson was transported to UMMC, where she succumbed to her injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, contact JPD at 601-355-8477.

