Jackson printing company sees boost in sales after JSU’s winning season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the heart of Downtown Jackson, there lies a small storefront business that has been serving the community through screen printing for decades.

Richard Shaw is no stranger to Jackson State. After graduating from the university in 1977, he says there was a need for black screen printing in the City of Jackson.

“At that point and time, I was in my art class. I didn’t know what the hell they were talking about, but I found out. We didn’t have it on our curriculum at the time, but we went out and found more research about (it).”

The rest is history. He and his wife purchased a building in downtown Jackson on Pascagoula street in 1988.

“We been here 33 years, 1988, and now I’m beginning to reap some benefits,” said Richard Shaw, owner of Dynastics Screen Printing.

Shaw admits that there were highs and lows in the business, but he says one thing that has remained consistent are the JSU fans and supporters — now even greater than before.

As Jackson State University prepares for the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, phones have been ringing off the hook for gear.

Since the Jackson State football season started, Shaw credits much of his business’ success to the team’s incredible success under coach Prime.

“What he has done is boost sales. We have always been busy as for homecoming down through the years. But he has had an impact on my growth and development.”

