Jackson police, local ministers take leap of faith to help fight crime in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department and faith leaders across the city are joining forces to deter violence in the Capital City.

It’s part of JPD’s first-ever Clergy Police Academy.

Saturday, ministers were able to get questions answered about Jackson’s police, bomb squad, and SWAT operations, as well as take a look at the various equipment officers use to carry out their duties.

“We’re just seeing how we can uphold the standard and pray for the police department and also take their vision into the streets as well as have them take our vision into the police academy, so we can just serve our inner city and see a transformation,” Hilltop Church Pastor Daniel Awabdy said.

The goal is to give ministers the information needed to understand what goes on behind the scenes in law enforcement.

“If you’re educated on why we do what we do, that gives you a better aspect and a better acceptance to be a more willing participant in the law enforcement community and help us go out and apprehend individuals,” JPD Bomb Squad EOD Commander Loris Taylor said.

It’s JPD’s hope that the faith leaders can then communicate those understandings with their congregation.

“Perception minus facts appears to be the truth,” Christ Tabernacle Church Pastor Hosea Hines said. “There’s a lot of perception that goes with the police department as a whole, and maybe we as clergy can kind of bridge that gap.”

Pastor Hines said recent tragedies like the death of George Floyd have created a sense of distrust between the public and police officers.

“The United States has been plagued by so many incidents and situations,” he said. “With the police department - it’s the same with pastor and clergy - when there may be one bad officer, then all of the good officers are affected by that particular story.”

By getting a birds-eye view of JPD’s operations, he said he now has the tools necessary to help rebuild that trust within his church so that his constituents are more willing to say something when they see something.

Pastor Hines said he’s also realized how he and other ministers can use the surveillance cameras at their churches to help JPD get criminals off the streets.

At the end of the week-long academy, the pastors get certificates - officially making them ambassadors who speak about violence in Jackson and help stop it.

