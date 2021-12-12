Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: gradually turning milder & warmer into the week ahead

Sunny and seasonably warm Monday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weather today has been so nice and pretty, especially compared to the cloudy and damp conditions that were around on Saturday. We will remain quiet, clear, and cool going forward into this evening and overnight. Temperatures will likely drop to the 40s shortly after sunset. They will continue to fall during the overnight period to the 30s to start off Monday morning.

Monday will be another bright day with highs a bit warmer. With winds shifting more out of the south and east, temperatures will likely reach the middle and upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. There could be some clouds around as moisture also flows back in, mainly for areas farther south, but most of us will see mainly sunny skies.

For those that like milder weather, you will enjoy most of this week. We are forecasting highs to top out in the 70s from Tuesday through Friday. With moisture flowing back in, there have been some indications that a few spotty showers could pop-up on Tuesday, but we should remain mostly dry through mid-week. Chances for showers could begin to creep up on Thursday as a front nears the area and stalls out to the north. The front will likely drop in on Saturday bringing a better opportunity to see some rain along with a push of cooler air into the weekend.

