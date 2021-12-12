First Alert Forecast: Cold start to our morning, with the upper 50s for the Highs across our viewing area. But warmer temperatures are coming this upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold start to our morning as temperatures start out in the 30s. Today, we are expecting to heat up but only to struggle to get to the 60s in some areas. High today the upper 50s with the Lows in the mid-30s As we move into the workweek, Monday holds clear skies with Highs in the upper 60s and Lows in the upper 40s, low 50s

Tuesday is also a nice day for us, we do see cloud cover push back in as we experience some light rain chances. Temperatures return to the low 70s for Highs and upper 50s for Lows. Wednesday continues our cloud cover in some areas and our Highs hang out in the mid-70s and Lows in the low 60s

Thursday and Friday Highs return to the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies as we potentially see some more light rain chances moving through. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s and Lows in the low 60s. As we move back in the weekend, rain chances increase to 30% as we see more cloud cover move in. Highs in the upper 60s and Lows in the mid-40s.

Both Christmas and New Years are right around the corner ! (WLBT)

