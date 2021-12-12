Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends

FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was...
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The investigation into the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi nearly 70 years ago ended as it began, with a mystery that might never be solved.

All these decades later, it’s still not even clear whether the gruesome homicide was the work of a pair of racist brutes or a larger group of conspirators.

Two white men were tried and acquitted by an all-white jury weeks after the slaying.

But a Justice Department report released this week said at least one more, unnamed person was involved in Till’s abduction. And researchers believe even more participated, likely a half-dozen or even more.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

