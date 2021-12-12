Connect. Shop. Support Local.
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition

(KWQC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were shot around 1 a.m. Sunday at Top Flight Sports Bar in Hinds County.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says four males and two females were shot following an altercation at the bar. However, Jones says deputies do not know at this time whether the people shot were involved in the altercation.

One female had to be air-lifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The other five victims are believed to be in stable condition.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact JPD at 601-355-8477.

