14-year-old charged with carjacking and armed robbery on Claiborne Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with carjacking and aggravated assault.

Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says the incident occurred in the 100 block of Claiborne Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the teen shot a man in the right thigh.

The suspect then took the victim’s cell phone and lime green 2012 Ford Fiesta.

American Medical Response arrived and transported the victim to UMMC.

The victim is in stable condition.

