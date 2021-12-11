Advertisement

Two dead, five injured at Monette Manor

Trumann area also receives damage, 8 tornadoes reported in region so far
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were killed and five others were injured Friday evening as a tornado moved through Monette at a local nursing home, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home Friday.

At least eight tornadoes were reported throughout Region 8 as of 10:07 p.m. Friday.

The strong storm system Friday caused the National Weather Service to continue issuing several tornado warnings for the region late into the evening.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials had been calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Emergency crews from Trumann, as well as Jonesboro police and firefighters, headed to the Monette area to help with the situation.

A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area.
A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area.(Source: Jason Edwards)

Monette Manor is located along Highway 139 and has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

A Monette woman told Region 8 News that she was at home under a staircase, when the tornado arrived.

The storm damaged her home but she said she was okay.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area due to the storms.

Emergency crews are also asking people to stay away from both Leachville and Monette right now so that first responders can work.

Both state and federal officials said the tornadoes that went through Region 8 were tragic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Friday evening that first responders were on the scene. .

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin asked residents in the state to pray for people impacted by the tornadoes.

The state’s junior senator, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), also commented on the tornadoes.

Authorities said the Adams Gin Company and the Dollar General in Leachville were leveled.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said the First Baptist Church, 1502 Main St., in Leachville is now a safe zone for people impacted by the tornado.

An official with Emerson Ambulance said they have crews everywhere in the region, attempting to help and also at the Monette Manor area.

Power outages were reported Friday evening to the east in Blytheville.

Also, Harris Hospital in Newport is without power right now and is running on a generator.

Tornado damages Trumann

Substantial damage was reported in the Trumann area at the local nursing home and the Trumann Fire Department.

However, officials said no injuries were reported at the nursing home.

Power lines were also reported down on Mulberry Drive.

The Trumann Fire Department on Highway 463 was also hit by the tornado.

A 18-wheeler also overturned along I-555, southwest of Trumann.

A viewer said damage was also reported in and around Main Street and Ozark Avenue in Trumann.

Poinsett County authorities are also asking people to stay home right now.

A command center has been set up at the Trumann Police Department, Molder said.

Also, the ACT test scheduled for Saturday morning in Lake City has been cancelled due to a power outage, Riverside school officials said.

Storms move into area

As the storm first moved into the area, a tornado was also reported around 7:20 p.m. Friday on the ground west of Lake City.

The National Weather Service reported around 6:40 p.m. that a storm producing a tornado was first located over Weiner, moving northeast at 55 mph.

A viewer also reported a tornado crossing I-555 near the Bay exit.

Damage was reported Friday on the southside of Jonesboro, with police diverting traffic off Highway 1 toward Harrisburg.

Powerlines were also reported down on Highway 1 south in Poinsett County.

A tornado warning was also issued for Mississippi, Craighead and Greene counties and Dunklin County, Missouri until 7:45 pm but has expired.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado emergency for southern Dunklin and Pemiscot counties including Denton and Steele due to the storms.

Viewers throughout the area are submitting images and videos via See It Snap It Send It:

At 5:51 p.m., the NWS first issued a Tornado Warning for Jackson, Lawrence, White, and Woodruff counties until 6:30 p.m. but it has since expired.

Jackson County authorities said there were no reports of storm damage around the Highway 14 east area of the county.

A tornado warning was also issued for Craighead and Poinsett counties until 6:45 p.m. Friday but was allowed to expire as well.

The National Weather Service also issued a Tornado Warning for Jackson County until 6:45 p.m. Friday but has expired.

The storm was also creating the threat of severe weather in Jackson and Craighead counties as it moved into the area.

The storm system also created a likely tornado in the Amagon area.

The National Weather Service first reported that a potential tornado had been located between Bald Knob and Augusta around 5:55 p.m.

The report of a tornado also caused sirens to go off in Newport.

The weather first moved through Central Arkansas, especially in the Little Rock area.

The severe weather also caused the AAA to postpone the Class AA football championship between McCrory and Fordyce until 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes are also expected to move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storms should develop late in the evening with supercells...
Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storms should develop late in the evening with supercells expected to form as early as 6-7 p.m.(KAIT-TV)

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storms should develop late in the evening with supercells expected to form around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. for Northeast Arkansas and parts of Southeast Missouri.

“Storms won’t start developing until later this evening, giving the atmosphere plenty of time to become unstable,” Holder said Friday morning. “Temperatures and humidity continue to rise, and any sun will only help the environment support severe weather.”

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the first round of storms will move out by 10 to 11 p.m. as a second round of storms associated with an approaching cold front begins to fire. Those storms will also have a chance of being severe.

Holder added that strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible with any storm that develops.

A squall line or more supercells will push through after midnight, bringing another round of damaging winds and tornadoes between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday.

“The storms should finally move east of the Mississippi River by 4 to 5 a.m.,” Castleberry added.

Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast...
Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday.(KAIT-TV)

Due to the timing of the storms, when most people will be asleep, Holder urged those living in the area to have a way to get weather alerts.

“It’s very important to have a way to get warnings while you’re asleep,” he said.

SAFE ROOMS:

  • Bay: Should a tornado warning be issued, the Bay School District’s safe room will be open. Enter at the rear entrance.
  • Newport: The safe room on Pecan Street will be open to the public.
  • Steele, Mo.: South Pemiscot Schools will open its FEMA building on the East Elementary Campus to the public starting at 5 p.m.
  • The Westside Middle School safe house is also open Friday evening due to the severe weather.
  • The Campbell Fire Department will open the 1st to 4th MOD buildings at the school if a tornado warning is issued.
  • The Marmaduke School campus safe room, near the bus barn, is also open. Officials stressed that no pets are allowed in the safe room.
  • The Paragould School District is monitoring the situation and students are being kept in a safe place as the storm moves through the area.
  • Buffalo Island Central Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said officials sent everyone home around 6:30 p.m. before the storms began. About 5 to 10 people are currently at the district’s safe room in Monette.

REGION 8 NEWS STORMTEAM:

The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast ALERT DAY SATURDAY

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Dave Roberts
Record high temperatures in the 80s today, after we breached the record for today of 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are in the forecast after midnight tonight and through the morning tomorrow. Some may be severe, so we've issued an alert day to account for the threat of damaging wind and tornadoes. Storms won't last at any one spot for particularly long, likely less than an hour or two. The weather will clear up a little after noon as the severe threat goes away and lingering showers remain. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s and hold or drop during the day Saturday. It will be windy tonight and tomorrow, even outside of thunderstorms so secure loose objects now and make sure you have your cell phones charged up. Much cooler weather will move in Sunday, but at least we'll have the return of sunshine, after morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the 50s. Warmer 70-degree weather returns next week. Today's high was 61 and this morning's low was 39. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 4:56pm.

Forecast

ALERT DAY: near record warmth Friday; storm risk increase late Friday, Saturday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Peyton Garrison
ALERT DAY in place late Friday into Saturday morning for an approaching squall line that could feature strong winds, hail along with a spin-up tornado risk.

Forecast

ALERT DAY: near record highs Friday; storm threat Friday night, Saturday morning

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST
|
By Dave Roberts
Alert Day Friday overnight into Saturday morning. Severe weather is possible with a line of storms crossing the area between Midnight and 10am Saturday. Damaging wind, hail and lightning are likely, but a tornado is also possible. The event should last an hour or so at any location. Again, Friday overnight into Saturday morning. Warm weather is back with lows in the 60s tonight and a few showers. A few showers are possible tomorrow with gusty winds, but any severe weather will hold off until late Friday night or more likely Saturday morning. Highs Friday will be near 80, which is the record high temperature for the date. The storms will move in overnight Friday into Saturday morning and be gone before noon. Tornadoes, damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail are possible. Saturday will turn cooler, despite having nice weather return in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunday will start off in the 30s and with sunshine reach the 60s. Warmer weather returns next week with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 4:56pm. South wind tonight at 5mph and South at 15mph Friday.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: warm front brings few showers Thursday, storms likely Friday night, Saturday morning

Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST
|
By Peyton Garrison
From a few showers Thursday afternoon to near-record setting highs Friday and storms moving through to start the weekend - buckle up for an active 72 hours

Latest News

News

Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: few showers Thursday, Friday; storms likely early Saturday

Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST

Forecast

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST
|
By Dave Roberts
Patchy dense fog is possible overnight with lows in the 40s. Thursday will be a little cloudier than today with highs in the lower 70s. There may be a few showers. Friday will be even warmer with highs near 80 and the that is in fact the record high for Friday. While a few thunderstorms or showers are possible Friday and Friday night, it is more likely that a line of intense storms moves across our area Saturday morning between sunrise and noon. There is a slight chance for severe weather across our area with damaging winds, lightning, hail, and torrential rain possible. The tornado threat is minimal at this point. Cooler weather will move in Saturday afternoon. Sunshine returns Sunday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and south at 10mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 4:56pm.

Weather

First Alert Forecast: Seasonable today with cloud cover moving out. Warmer temperatures continue this week, but stormy weather is around the corner.

Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST
|
By Branden Walker
Seasonable today with cloud cover moving out. Warmer temperatures continue this week, but stormy weather is around the corner.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: showers and storms possible into the end of the work week and weekend as temperatures trend warmer

Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST
|
By Peyton Garrison
Showers possibly into tomorrow.

News

Peyton's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST