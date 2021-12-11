Two dead, five injured at Monette Manor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were killed and five others were injured Friday evening as a tornado moved through Monette at a local nursing home, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home Friday.

At least eight tornadoes were reported throughout Region 8 as of 10:07 p.m. Friday.

Tornado reports since this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QzzRYNhyF0 — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

The strong storm system Friday caused the National Weather Service to continue issuing several tornado warnings for the region late into the evening.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Mississippi, Dyer, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion County until 12/10 10:30PM. Stay with the Region 8 Storm TEAM for more information. #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/XovsWFNdqK — ʀʏ🎄ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) December 11, 2021

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lauderdale, Mississippi, Dyer, Haywood County until 12/10 10:45PM. Stay with the Region 8 Storm TEAM for more information. #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/W0EIky0xim — ʀʏ🎄ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) December 11, 2021

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Viewer Maddie Birdno shared this photo of the Monette nursing home. pic.twitter.com/4Hejv2w9sA — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

Officials had been calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwx pic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021

Emergency crews from Trumann, as well as Jonesboro police and firefighters, headed to the Monette area to help with the situation.

A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area. (Source: Jason Edwards)

Monette Manor is located along Highway 139 and has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

A Monette woman told Region 8 News that she was at home under a staircase, when the tornado arrived.

The storm damaged her home but she said she was okay.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area due to the storms.

Monette residents need to shelter in place. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day has issued a state of emergency for the Monette area. — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

Emergency crews are also asking people to stay away from both Leachville and Monette right now so that first responders can work.

Both state and federal officials said the tornadoes that went through Region 8 were tragic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Friday evening that first responders were on the scene. .

The reports from Emergency Management are that a tornado has struck in Mississippi County. First responders are on the scene. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 11, 2021

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin asked residents in the state to pray for people impacted by the tornadoes.

The images of storm & tornado damage in northeast Arkansas are heartbreaking. Please join me in praying for all those affected in communities like Monette, Leachville, and Trumann. https://t.co/Uzt6vrvHk0 — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) December 11, 2021

The state’s junior senator, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), also commented on the tornadoes.

Terrible news coming from NEA tonight. As bad weather continues to move through Arkansas overnight, please stay vigilant and check local alerts to stay safe. https://t.co/MXE3eFLV51 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 11, 2021

Authorities said the Adams Gin Company and the Dollar General in Leachville were leveled.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said the First Baptist Church, 1502 Main St., in Leachville is now a safe zone for people impacted by the tornado.

An official with Emerson Ambulance said they have crews everywhere in the region, attempting to help and also at the Monette Manor area.

Power outages were reported Friday evening to the east in Blytheville.

Also, Harris Hospital in Newport is without power right now and is running on a generator.

Tornado damages Trumann

Substantial damage was reported in the Trumann area at the local nursing home and the Trumann Fire Department.

Another nursing home hit, this time in Trumann. Fire department hit too. More damage reports not discovered yet. #arwx — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) December 11, 2021

However, officials said no injuries were reported at the nursing home.

No injuries at Arlington nursing home in Trumann, but lots of power lines are down pic.twitter.com/PYil5Rlq5S — Katie Woodall (@kwoodallTV) December 11, 2021

Power lines were also reported down on Mulberry Drive.

On Mulberry drive in Truman. Lots of lines down and first responders. Working to learn more @region8news pic.twitter.com/i9IGEKyr9s — Katie Woodall (@kwoodallTV) December 11, 2021

The Trumann Fire Department on Highway 463 was also hit by the tornado.

Trumann Fire Department has been hit. Looks like the roof is gone @region8news pic.twitter.com/fZwKbim6O0 — Katie Woodall (@kwoodallTV) December 11, 2021

A 18-wheeler also overturned along I-555, southwest of Trumann.

Poinsett Co: Accident reported on SB I-555 near Mile Marker 27.1. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 11, 2021

Two nursing homes hit tonight by tornadoes. First one in Monette, second at Trumann. Two fatalities at the Monette nursing home. 18-wheeler overturned on I-555. #arwx — Diana Davis (@davis_diana) December 11, 2021

A viewer said damage was also reported in and around Main Street and Ozark Avenue in Trumann.

Poinsett County authorities are also asking people to stay home right now.

STAY HOME: Poinsett Co. Sheriff Kevin Molder is asking people to "please, stay home." First responders are being "slowed down by people just wanting to see the damage." — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

A command center has been set up at the Trumann Police Department, Molder said.

Also, the ACT test scheduled for Saturday morning in Lake City has been cancelled due to a power outage, Riverside school officials said.

Storms move into area

As the storm first moved into the area, a tornado was also reported around 7:20 p.m. Friday on the ground west of Lake City.

Tornado on the ground west of Lake City. TAKE COVER NOW> pic.twitter.com/73C6KZlKRu — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

The National Weather Service reported around 6:40 p.m. that a storm producing a tornado was first located over Weiner, moving northeast at 55 mph.

The confirmed tornado is moving up Highway 49 toward Gibson, Valley View, and Jonesboro. It is moving about 60 mph. People in its path should take cover now. — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

A viewer also reported a tornado crossing I-555 near the Bay exit.

Viewer reports seeing a tornado crossing I-555 near the Bay exit. Saw a second dipped down and go back up. — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

Damage was reported Friday on the southside of Jonesboro, with police diverting traffic off Highway 1 toward Harrisburg.

Powerlines were also reported down on Highway 1 south in Poinsett County.

A tornado warning was also issued for Mississippi, Craighead and Greene counties and Dunklin County, Missouri until 7:45 pm but has expired.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado emergency for southern Dunklin and Pemiscot counties including Denton and Steele due to the storms.

Viewers throughout the area are submitting images and videos via See It Snap It Send It:

At 5:51 p.m., the NWS first issued a Tornado Warning for Jackson, Lawrence, White, and Woodruff counties until 6:30 p.m. but it has since expired.

Jackson County authorities said there were no reports of storm damage around the Highway 14 east area of the county.

A tornado warning was also issued for Craighead and Poinsett counties until 6:45 p.m. Friday but was allowed to expire as well.

The National Weather Service also issued a Tornado Warning for Jackson County until 6:45 p.m. Friday but has expired.

The storm was also creating the threat of severe weather in Jackson and Craighead counties as it moved into the area.

The storm system also created a likely tornado in the Amagon area.

Likely tornado near Amagon, this will track close to Jonesboro. Probably a good idea to stay put wherever you are until this storm passes and to have a place ready to take cover in. #arwx pic.twitter.com/CAydTxqUxG — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) December 11, 2021

In our shelter just southeast of Amagon at Balch. Winds really whipping outside, rain, and noise back to our north. @ryanvaughan @ZachHolderWx #arwx — Jackson County UAEX (@jacksonctyuaex) December 11, 2021

The National Weather Service first reported that a potential tornado had been located between Bald Knob and Augusta around 5:55 p.m.

5:55 pm-Potential tornado is located between Bald Knob and Augusta moving northeast at 60 mph! #arwx https://t.co/UocW0br0Tm — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) December 10, 2021

The report of a tornado also caused sirens to go off in Newport.

Sirens are going off in Newport!!! @Region8News — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) December 10, 2021

The weather first moved through Central Arkansas, especially in the Little Rock area.

The severe weather also caused the AAA to postpone the Class AA football championship between McCrory and Fordyce until 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

BREAKING: The 2A State Championship Game between Fordyce & McCrory has been postponed until 2:30 Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/URsdfbm2yw — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) December 11, 2021

Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes are also expected to move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storms should develop late in the evening with supercells expected to form as early as 6-7 p.m. (KAIT-TV)

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storms should develop late in the evening with supercells expected to form around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. for Northeast Arkansas and parts of Southeast Missouri.

“Storms won’t start developing until later this evening, giving the atmosphere plenty of time to become unstable,” Holder said Friday morning. “Temperatures and humidity continue to rise, and any sun will only help the environment support severe weather.”

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the first round of storms will move out by 10 to 11 p.m. as a second round of storms associated with an approaching cold front begins to fire. Those storms will also have a chance of being severe.

Let's have a little chat this morning. We have a significant threat for severe weather tonight for All of Region 8. All threats of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes. A couple of tornadoes could be strong.



1/? — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) December 10, 2021

Holder added that strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible with any storm that develops.

A squall line or more supercells will push through after midnight, bringing another round of damaging winds and tornadoes between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday.

“The storms should finally move east of the Mississippi River by 4 to 5 a.m.,” Castleberry added.

Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday. (KAIT-TV)

Due to the timing of the storms, when most people will be asleep, Holder urged those living in the area to have a way to get weather alerts.

“It’s very important to have a way to get warnings while you’re asleep,” he said.

Severe weather is likely tonight. The threat lasts until early tomorrow morning. Make sure you have a way to get warnings while you sleep. Make sure it will wake you up! If needed, set up a plan for someone to call and wake you up. Take this seriously. #arwx #mowx #tnwx — ʀʏ🎄ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) December 10, 2021

SAFE ROOMS:

Bay: Should a tornado warning be issued, the Bay School District’s safe room will be open. Enter at the rear entrance. Should a tornado warning be issued, the Bay School District’s safe room will be open. Enter at the rear entrance.

Newport : The safe room on Pecan Street will be open to the public. The safe room on Pecan Street will be open to the public.

Steele, Mo.: South Pemiscot Schools will open its FEMA building on the East Elementary Campus to the public starting at 5 p.m.

The Westside Middle School safe house is also open Friday evening due to the severe weather.

The Campbell Fire Department will open the 1st to 4th MOD buildings at the school if a tornado warning is issued.

The Marmaduke School campus safe room, near the bus barn, is also open. Officials stressed that no pets are allowed in the safe room.

The Paragould School District is monitoring the situation and students are being kept in a safe place as the storm moves through the area.

Buffalo Island Central Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said officials sent everyone home around 6:30 p.m. before the storms began. About 5 to 10 people are currently at the district’s safe room in Monette.

REGION 8 NEWS STORMTEAM:

The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.

