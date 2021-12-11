Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Edwards woman

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 28-year-old Edwards woman.

Antowanna Jones is described as a black woman around five feet, four inches tall, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

On Thursday, December 9, Jones was last seen in the 4000 block of Chichester Road in Hinds County, wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, pajama pants, and black Crocs.

Authorities believe she is in a 2016 black Chrysler 300 Limited bearing MS tag HNY0652, traveling near Highway 27.

Family members say Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

