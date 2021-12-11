Rankin county arson, assault suspect identified, accused of torching family home

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin county house is destroyed, and a family is in turmoil after one of their own sets fire to the place they call home.

The identity has been released of the man accused of torching his home Thursday night and attacking a volunteer firefighter. Authorities say the Rankin county man and his father suffered burns in that fire.

“They had a long fight last night. They were battling that blaze for three or four hours,” said Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Legal Counsel Capt. Paul Holley.

Despite firefighter efforts, that blaze destroyed the house on Dominion Lake, where Rankin County investigators say four others inside escaped the flames. Authorities said Theron Ellison Morris Jr., who lived at the home, intentionally set the fire which started in the garage.

Relatives and witnesses blamed Morris for the damage. When Langford Volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene, the 21-year-old reportedly assaulted one of the first responders.

“He had some erratic behavior,” said Holley. “At the time, we weren’t sure what the extent of that attack was, and it turns out it’s just a minor assault, but it was one of that we didn’t know about at the time, so we rushed there.”

The unidentified fireman was not injured. According to investigators, Morris Jr. and his father suffered minor burns and were transported to the hospital.

“We have a neighborhood app. It started going off that there was a fire in the neighborhood,” said Dominion Lake Subdivision resident Rhonda Moore.

She lives at the end of Dominion Parkway and joined neighbors when alerted to the blaze at the entrance of the subdivision. The Rankin county resident is saddened by the family’s loss.

“Oh, it was a beautiful house, large beautiful home,” said Moore. “We drove up and then walked up as far as we could go. The street was blocked for hours. It was a huge fire, and when you’re coming up, all you could see was just a red glow because there was so much fog.”

Firefighters returned to the scene off Highway 471 to put out hot spots Friday morning. Morris Jr. remains hospitalized. He will be taken into custody and charged with arson and assault upon release.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.