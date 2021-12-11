Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi public universities are withdrawing policies requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcements come after an injunction from a federal judge prohibiting the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccination mandate for federal contractors.

Spokespersons for the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi, and Jackson State University said the schools have halted efforts to require employee vaccinations.

The state’s other four universities never mandated vaccinations for employees because they are not considered covered federal contractors under President Joe Biden’s order.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.