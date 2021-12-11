Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across...
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across the commonwealth.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth’s overnight storms could have killed more than 50 Kentuckians.

During a news presser with Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, Beshear confirmed that a large number of casualties may come from Graves County, but that multiple counties may have reported deaths due to storms.

Beshear earlier confirmed in a tweet that a state of emergency has been declared due to the damage in Western Kentucky. 181 National Guardsmen are being sent across Kentucky communities to assist.

“This tornado event may surpass the 1974 Super Outbreak as one of the most deadly in Kentucky’s history,” director of Kentucky Emergency Management Michael Dossett said.

That incident had 71 deaths confirmed, with most in Meade County where an F5 tornado hit.

As of 4:45 a.m., 56,856 Kentuckians are without power, Beshear said.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
3 women indicted after identities stolen from patrons at Pearl River Resort
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Police called after fight breaks out between group of boys at Jackson school
Police called after fight breaks out between group of boys at Jackson school
After woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
After a Columbus woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional

Latest News

Vaccines mandates are stuck in court but some are still planning more anti-mandate actions
Vaccines mandates are stuck in court but some are still planning more anti-mandate actions
After woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
After a Columbus woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
Mississippi’s efforts helped reverse racial vaccine disparities
Mississippi’s efforts helped reverse racial vaccine disparities
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.,...
Sen. Wicker labeled a ‘sociopath’ by Tulsi Gabbard for threatening nuclear war with Russia
Quitman County double murder suspect arrested
Quitman County double murder suspect arrested