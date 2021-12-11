Friday Night Forecast ALERT DAY SATURDAY

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Record high temperatures in the 80s today, after we breached the record for today of 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are in the forecast after midnight tonight and through the morning tomorrow. Some may be severe, so we’ve issued an alert day to account for the threat of damaging wind and tornadoes. Storms won’t last at any one spot for particularly long, likely less than an hour or two. The weather will clear up a little after noon as the severe threat goes away and lingering showers remain. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s and hold or drop during the day Saturday. It will be windy tonight and tomorrow, even outside of thunderstorms so secure loose objects now and make sure you have your cell phones charged up. Much cooler weather will move in Sunday, but at least we’ll have the return of sunshine, after morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the 50s. Warmer 70-degree weather returns next week. Today’s high was 61 and this morning’s low was 39. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 4:56pm.

