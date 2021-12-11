First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool on Sunday before warming back up into the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers will continue to linger around in some spots this evening. As the cold front exits farther to the east, much drier conditions will return overnight. The clouds will gradually clear out into tonight with temperatures cooling down. It will be quite chilly overnight with lows expected to fall well into the 30s by early Sunday morning.

Bright and sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday as high pressure builds in across the region. Temperatures will likely be seasonably cool with cooler air still in place. Expect highs to top out in the mid and upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually turn warmer into the week ahead as our flow becomes more southerly. Highs in the 60s are expected on Monday before we see temperatures in the 70s throughout the rest of the work week. It will also feel more humid out with moisture surging in. Our next best opportunity for showers will likely occur by the end of the week and into the weekend, which will be in association with our next cold front.

