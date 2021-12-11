Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool on Sunday before warming back up into the work week

Warming back up into the week ahead
Warming back up into the week ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers will continue to linger around in some spots this evening. As the cold front exits farther to the east, much drier conditions will return overnight. The clouds will gradually clear out into tonight with temperatures cooling down. It will be quite chilly overnight with lows expected to fall well into the 30s by early Sunday morning.

Bright and sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday as high pressure builds in across the region. Temperatures will likely be seasonably cool with cooler air still in place. Expect highs to top out in the mid and upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually turn warmer into the week ahead as our flow becomes more southerly. Highs in the 60s are expected on Monday before we see temperatures in the 70s throughout the rest of the work week. It will also feel more humid out with moisture surging in. Our next best opportunity for showers will likely occur by the end of the week and into the weekend, which will be in association with our next cold front.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
3 women indicted after identities stolen from patrons at Pearl River Resort
Silver Alert canceled for 28-year-old Edwards woman
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Edrick Adams
20-year-old wanted for string of Jackson robberies

Latest News

Continuing to track the line of showers and thunderstorms as they moves South East through...
Alert Day First Alert Forecast: Tracking the storms today as they are expected to be moved out by noon!
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night Forecast ALERT DAY SATURDAY
ALERT DAY In Place Ahead of Squall Line Due Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Late Friday...
ALERT DAY: near record warmth Friday; storm risk increase late Friday, Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: near record highs Friday; storm threat Friday night, Saturday morning