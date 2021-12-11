Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Alert Day First Alert Forecast: Tracking the storms today as they are expected to be moved out by noon!

Continuing to track the line of showers and thunderstorms as they moves South East through...
Continuing to track the line of showers and thunderstorms as they moves South East through parts of Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our Alert Day is still in place until noon today as the line of showers and thunderstorms moves south east through our viewing area. Continue to take the precautions that you need to stay safe during and following the storms. After the line pushes through cooler air will push into the south as our temperatures will continue to drop following the passing of the front. High for Saturday low 70s and Low mid-30s. We are also keeping eyes on watches and warnings as storms roll through the area.

Sunday is much cooler outside as temperatures struggle to get to the 60s with sunny skies. Low is around the low to mid-30s.

Monday, clear with Highs in the upper 60s and Lows in the upper 40s. We continue to stay dry and seasonable outside.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Highs return to the mid-70s with sunny to partly clear skies and quiet for us during the week. Lows return to the upper 50s.

Friday, High mid-70s with the Low upper 50s. We could potentially see a rain chance return with a 20 percent chance. Mostly cloudy looks to be for Friday.

