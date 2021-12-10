Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather is back with lows in the 60s tonight and a few showers. A few showers are possible tomorrow with gusty winds, but any severe weather will hold off until late Friday night or more likely Saturday morning. Highs Friday will be near 80, which is the record high temperature for the date. The storms will move in overnight Friday into Saturday morning and be gone before noon. Tornadoes, damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail are possible. Saturday will turn cooler, despite having nice weather return in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunday will start off in the 30s and with sunshine reach the 60s. Warmer weather returns next week with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 4:56pm. South wind tonight at 5mph and South at 15mph Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.