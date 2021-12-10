Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates

Ole Miss campus
Ole Miss campus(WMC Action News 5 archives)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi public universities are withdrawing policies requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcements come after an injunction from a federal judge prohibiting the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccination mandate for federal contractors.

Spokespersons for the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and Jackson State University said the schools have halted efforts to require employee vaccinations.

Mississippi University for Women never mandated vaccinations for employees because it isn’t a covered federal contractor under President Joe Biden’s order.

Most Read

Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
The scene outside the building.
Shooting at Corps of Engineers building in Vicksburg deemed self-inflicted
Police called after fight breaks out between group of boys at Jackson school
Police called after fight breaks out between group of boys at Jackson school

Latest News

Mississippi’s efforts helped reverse racial vaccine disparities
Mississippi’s efforts helped reverse racial vaccine disparities
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
Feeding America’s CEO visits state’s largest food bank, praises team for efforts during pandemic
Feeding America’s CEO visits state’s largest food bank, praises team for efforts during pandemic
A nationwide injunction was made to halt the enforcement of vaccine requirements for federal...
USM halts employee vaccine requirements following federal court decision