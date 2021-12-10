MDOT Commissioner: I-55 widening proposal hinges on legislative funding

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrating commutes, bottlenecks, and wrecks aren’t likely going to go away any time soon for the drivers who travel the interstate to and from Gluckstadt.

State leaders say they’re committed to widening I-55 between Mississippi 463 and the Gluckstadt Road exit, but right now the state doesn’t have the money to pay for it, and plans to widen it are only in the early stages of being drawn up.

“We have several different steps we have to go through, getting everything finalized... right-of-way acquisition hasn’t been done, environmental studies haven’t been done. The traffic flow and how you are able to control the traffic - all of those things along with letting the contract,” haven’t been done, Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said.

Meanwhile, the proposal was dealt a major blow recently when Madison County was denied a BUILD Grant to fund the second phase of the Reunion Parkway Project.

The county had sought the $25 million grant to fund the construction of Reunion Crossing Parkway, which would run from the parkway at Bozeman Road to Parkway East, near D1 Training, an athletic training facility in Madison. It would include the construction of an interstate flyover bridge.

The state was waiting for that grant to be awarded before it would move forward with the widening, which would cost another $50 million by itself, according to officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Reunion Parkway, which already exists from Highway 463 (at Annandale Parkway) to Bozeman Road, would be extended first to Parkway East and then to Highway 51 near Green Oak Lane.

Now, the county and the state are planning to go to the legislature to seek the funding they need.

“I’m more than sure, with the state being in the fiscal shape that it’s in today, that Madison County will be knocking on the door of the legislature as soon as they come in and saying, ‘we need additional dollars,’” Simmons said, referring to the Madison County board of supervisors.

At the same time, the commissioner said the interstate widening project is a major priority for the transportation department and is one of four projects it will be seeking funding for during the 2022 session.

“It’s needed, but it’s going to be needed even more as we grow in that particular area,” Simmons said. “And those communities up there are growing both from a residential, as well as the business community, you know, with Nissan being there and the new venture they got with Amazon coming in. There’s a need to widen it, and we’re committed to doing it.”

“But, once again, we were working with USDOT and hoping they would get the grant so that we could come with some realistic dates (from) start-up (to) completion.”

USDOT is the United States Department of Transportation.

About 65,000 vehicles travel the four-lane section of interstate each day, according to MDOT Traffic Volume Maps.

Plans would add an additional lane on each side of the interstate and tie it into the Reunion flyover bridge.

The additional lanes could help alleviate congestion during peak driving times and during accidents.

“If there’s an accident, it will take you up to an hour, if you’re in Gluckstadt, to try to get to Ridgeland,” District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter said. “Then, if you try to get on Bozeman, it will back up. Some people get on Parkway East.”

“I would say on a typical morning, it will take you 30 to 40 minutes to get from Gluckstadt to Ridgeland,” Baxter said.

The distance between Gluckstadt Exit 112 and Ridgeland Exit 105C is about 7.9 miles, according to Roadnow.com. At the interstate’s posted speed limits and in good conditions, the drive should take less than 10 minutes.

However, both projects could move forward if the state helps fund the work. Baxter said he wants the county to ask the legislature for funding out of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The state also has $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds, $1 billion in capital expense funds, $500 million in its working cash stabilization funds - all of which are unallocated dollars.

The State Transportation Commission recently submitted its priority road projects to lawmakers to consider during the 2022 session.

Among them are four Madison County projects, including one that would widen I-55 from four to six lanes between Mississippi 463 and the Gluckstadt exit.

“This is the project in the immediate need category. We have ‘immediate need(s)’, we have ‘mid-range,’ and we have ‘commissioners’ priority.’ This project is an immediate need, which suggests to you that we as commissioners have made a decision that because of the... capacity and the growth, it has to be taken care of,” he said.

District 73 Rep. Jill Ford, who represents residents impacted by the interstate, was pleasantly surprised when she found out Simmons was planning to seek funding for the widening.

“That’s awesome. I want that,” she said. “People cannot get to work on time, and they are leaving (home) an hour before. It’s ridiculous.”

“I will fight tooth and nail to make (this) happen.”

Other projects include work along Highway 463, to help alleviate congestion there between I-55 and Highway 22, Highway 16 from Canton Philadelphia, and the Madison Connector.

In all, Simmons says the county has more than $100 million in immediate road needs, but the projects can’t move forward until the Mississippi Department of Transportation can fund them.

Said Simmons, “The absence of resources and money prohibit us from being able to do these projects.”

