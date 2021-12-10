Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say

His identity has not yet been released
A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 8. It was one of several cars parked outside another person’s house on West Unionville Indian Trail Road.

Detectives at the scene say he was attempting to cut off the converter when the car fell off the jack it was boosted up on.

“The UCSO hopes that the distribution of this information will highlight the dangers associated with the theft of motor vehicle parts and will serve to discourage anyone actively involved in this type of criminal activity,” read a social media post by the sheriff’s office. “A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

