Gulfport house fire could have been due to faulty generator, says fire department

Gulfport Fire Department said flames were shooting from the roof of a house in the Wildwood...
Gulfport Fire Department said flames were shooting from the roof of a house in the Wildwood subdivision after a fire broke out Friday morning.(Gulfport Fire Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a Gulfport house went up in flames Friday morning.

Gulfport Fire Department said flames were shooting from the roof of a house in the Wildwood subdivision after a fire broke out around 7:50am. The house is located at 2304 Cottonwood Drive. According to a post on Gulfport Fire Department’s Facebook page, a broken generator may be to blame.

The house did not have any electricity at the time, said the post. Three people living there were reportedly on the porch working to fix a faulty generator. Investigators believe that’s what caused the fire to ignite.

Eighteen Gulfport firefighters responded to the fire to battle and douse the flames shooting from the home’s roof, according to the fire department. No one was injured in the blaze but one of the three residents at the home did go to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

An investigation is still ongoing to make a final determination on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

