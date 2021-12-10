Fifth Circuit hears oral arguments in Jackson airport takeover case

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - City and state leaders are now waiting for the U.S. Fifth Circuit to hand down a ruling in Jackson’s airport takeover case.

Monday, oral arguments were heard before the Fifth Circuit, with deliberations focusing in large part on whether members of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority have standing to file suit.

Also argued was whether lawmakers should be required to provide a privilege log of communications related to the airport takeover legislation.

The bill to do away with JMAA and replace it was passed into law in 2016. It was signed by Gov. Phil Bryant.

That same year, suit was filed in U.S. District Court to block the legislation.

The Fifth Circuit previously ruled that JMAA members did not have the standing to file a suit under Count Seven of the original complaint.

However, in August 2020, District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that commissioners could amend their complaint to establish standing under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The modified complaint says that commissioners “wield substantial power over the airport, which serves the state capital.” As a result of the takeover, current members would lose not only their positions on the board but their standings in the community, as well as the per diem and travel opportunities the job affords them.

That decision also was appealed to the Fifth Circuit.

Austin Anderson, an attorney for JMAA, told the court that the legislature abolished JMMA, in part, based on the commissioners’ race.

All members of the board are Black, while the lawmakers who authored the legislation are white and Republican.

“The injury felt by the commissioners here is a personal one. They personally are able to keep the per diem. They personally benefit from the educational and experiential opportunities that they get, by virtue of their seats,” Anderson said.

One judge questioned Anderson’s assertions that the argument was about commissioners’ race, rather than the race of Jackson and its political leaders.

“I thought they were saying that because of the racial makeup of the city of the city of Jackson, the commission or the board of the JMAA was eliminated and transferred to a different a different decision-making body, not because of their own race,” the judge asked.

Anderson said the legislators have made that argument, but the “argument is based on an extremely selective reading of the complaint.”

Paragraph 140 of the complaint states that JMAA members “will each inevitably suffer concrete, particularized actual injury if Senate Bill 2162 is allowed to take effect because Senate Bill 2162 abolishes the JMAA and thereby terminates their employment as commissioners on the basis of their race.”

Reeves allowed paragraph 140 to be added to the complaint as part of his August 2020 order.

The judge then questioned whether per diem is a “personal injury.”

“That is an injury with respect to the person... but with respect to the officeholder. I have a per diem as a judge... I don’t get that because of my, you know, because I’m just a great person, it’s because of my office.”

“I understand what happened here. You amended the complaint because of what Stallworth said,” the judge said. “That’s what I would do too. What I’m trying to get at is does the injuries that are now alleged in the amended complaint does that solve the standing problem?”

Anderson said it did. “They’re being stripped of their positions before the law goes into effect and they are serving as commissioners, afterwards they are no longer serving,” he said.

Michael Wallace, an attorney for the eight lawmakers being sued, disagreed.

“He read you one sentence that the board will be eliminated on the basis of race. But that’s after three pages of talking about racism directed toward the city government of Jackson, the city populace of Jackson. There isn’t anything in the complaint that says the legislature would have acted because the commissioners are Black,” he said.

Wallace went on to say that the board appointed to replace JMAA would still have five Jackson appointees.

“There will be additional members from other parts of the area, but there are five jobs for five people. There’s not necessarily going to ever be an injury to anybody,” he said. “Unless you can allege that there is somebody using this bill to discriminate against you, you haven’t got standing.”

Under 2162, the new Jackson Metropolitan Area Airport Authority would have a nine-member commission, with one member each appointed by the Jackson mayor and City Council.

“There is no certainty as to who will be replaced and who will not be replaced. There are five seats for Jacksonians on the board today. There will be five seats on the board for them when it comes into effect,” Wallace said. “We have no idea who will fill those seats.”

Wallace did not tell the court that members appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor would have to have a pilot’s license or certification.

It was not known whether any current commissioners meet those qualifications.

Meanwhile, the governor would have two appointees, both of whom would have to come from the city of Jackson, while the lieutenant governor would have one appointee, who also must reside in the city of Jackson.

By comparison, all members of JMAA are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council.

Also deliberated was whether lawmakers would have to provide a privilege log, to discuss communications related to the airport takeover legislation.

For years, city and airport officials have alleged that the takeover is race-based. They have sought to obtain emails and other correspondence from the authors of S.B. 2162 to back up those claims.

The district court ruled that all communications between lawmakers and third parties would have to be released. However, correspondence between lawmakers and state officials could be kept confidential but documented in a “privilege log.”

Wallace argued that a previous U.S. Supreme Court ruling determined that an 1871 law granting Congress legislative privilege also extended to state legislatures, “no matter how important the issue is.”

