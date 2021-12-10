Canton Hispanic Task Force sees slow progress, but resident fears persist

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a year since the Canton Hispanic Task Force formed, fear still persists in the community. But organizers say there is slow progress with improvements in city services and education.

There is hesitation among Hispanic residents but also change.

“It’s slow work, but we do see some progress taking place,” said Canton Hispanic Task Force Chair Angela Carson.

The city native is optimistic about conditions in the Latino community. The organization formed after the December 2020 triple homicide of a man, his sister and her unborn baby.

Its purpose is to address issues facing the Hispanic community. Recently, residents of a mobile home park asked for improvements, better lighting and resurfaced streets.

“This particular trailer park has been here anywhere from 40 to 50 years,” said Carson. “It was here when I was a young child, because I had friends who used to live here.”

The city annexed the area in June. The police department has set up a mobile command center here.

The meetings of Hispanic residents, city leaders and the community have led to the police department opening positions for bilingual dispatchers and a police officer.

Carson said concerns remain about job security with January’s announcement of the closing of the Peco plant. There is also still fear over the unsolved triple murders, but she says change takes time.

“It’s about a coming together and unless we start to dialogue and hear from each other’s side, we’re not going to move forward,” said Carson.

None of the residents wanted to comment. A woman, who agreed to speak, never arrived.

“They need the services,” added the task force chair. “They want the support, but, again, many are still afraid to be on camera and to speak those things.”

The multi-racial group is also recommending that the city hire a translation service for callers to receive translated information. Another suggestion is hiring an interpreter for the city.

The community can be heard at Sunday’s Canton Hispanic Task Force meeting at four o’clock at the St. Paul AME Fellowship Center at 505 S. Union Street.

