Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: near record warmth Friday; storm risk increase late Friday, Saturday morning

ALERT DAY In Place Ahead of Squall Line Due Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Late Friday...
ALERT DAY In Place Ahead of Squall Line Due Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Late Friday Night Into Saturday Morning(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: As the warm front continues to trek northward, it will open us up to a full, quick return of Gulf moisture and all the benefits that come along with it. Morning shower and storm chances will taper – breaking the clouds for periods of sun with a breezy southwest flow. We’ll top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, into record territory for the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT / SATURDAY MORNING: An ALERT DAY has been hoisted ahead of a risk for strong to severe storms develops as a cold front approaches from the west. Locally, our risk will go up after 11 PM Friday and continue through the morning hours of Saturday. All hazards of strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We’ll remain warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight; eventually falling behind the front as it sweeps east. We encourage everyone to remain weather vigilant overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The severe weather potential will wane through the start of Saturday morning as the front sags farther east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front sweeps south, temperatures will tumble into the 50s in its wake on the heels of a brisk WNW flow. We’ll gradually clear out overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with lows dipping well into the 30s. With sunshine, we’ll work our way back to the middle and upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Next week, sunshine wins out with yet another warming trend, pushing us toward the 70s by mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
The scene outside the building.
Shooting at Corps of Engineers building in Vicksburg deemed self-inflicted
Firefighters enter the home on North State Street.
Man arrested after three bodies discovered in house fire
Police called after fight breaks out between group of boys at Jackson school
Police called after fight breaks out between group of boys at Jackson school

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast
Near Record Highs Ahead of Strong Storms In The Next 72 Hours
First Alert Forecast: warm front brings few showers Thursday, storms likely Friday night, Saturday morning
Showers and storms likely Friday night.
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few showers Thursday, Friday; storms likely early Saturday