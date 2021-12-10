Connect. Shop. Support Local.
3 women indicted after identities stolen from patrons at Pearl River Resort

(WTOK)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - Three women were indicted over a wire fraud and identity theft scheme.

Crystal Holliday, 33, Annie J. Blalock, 62, and Ashton Crouthers, 33, are accused of accessing bank accounts of several patrons of Pearl River Resort.

The three face nine charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The charges come with a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

