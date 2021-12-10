21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the Lanford and Reservoir Fire Departments, are battling a house fire on Dominion Parkway off Highway 472 in Brandon.
Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested and charged with arson and attacking a firefighter.
The suspect is believed to be a 21-year-old resident of the home. He is being treated for mild burns.
The firefighter is not injured.
Initial reports are that the fire started in the garage.
This is a developing story.
